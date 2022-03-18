Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.