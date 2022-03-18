Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,681,541 shares.
The company has a market cap of £10.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.16.
Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)
