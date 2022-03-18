Binamon (BMON) Price Hits $0.0418 on Exchanges

Binamon (BMON) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $613,058.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.40 or 0.07018163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.57 or 0.99863866 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00033166 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.