Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. 38,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,096,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $676.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 402.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 254,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 953.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 634,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 54,140 shares during the period. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

