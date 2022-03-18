Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.23. 38,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,096,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $676.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 254,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 953.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 634,170 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 654.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 54,140 shares during the period. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
