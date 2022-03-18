Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BGI opened at $4.77 on Friday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 96.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Birks Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.