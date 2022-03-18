Bismuth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $865.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $865.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003787 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002848 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

