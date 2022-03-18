Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,970. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

