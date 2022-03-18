Black Knight, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Black Knight stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $116,716,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,532 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

