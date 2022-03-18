Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at TD Securities

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.88.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cody Slater bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares in the company, valued at C$8,695,908. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $25,723.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

