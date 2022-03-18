BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.55

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 3906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after purchasing an additional 136,547 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,609,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,178 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 91,363 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

