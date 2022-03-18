BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.55

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 3906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
