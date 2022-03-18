Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) versus New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 34.08% 9.62% 1.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.58 -$36.34 million N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.75 billion 2.96 $596.00 million $1.19 9.32

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Foundry Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.