BMO Capital Markets Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$15.70

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.38.
Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$14.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
