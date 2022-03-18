BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

BMO Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$1.60 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

AKT.A opened at C$1.50 on Tuesday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of C$0.70 and a one year high of C$1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.41 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

