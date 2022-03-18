BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.69

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and traded as low as $36.25. BNCCORP shares last traded at $36.40, with a volume of 1,202 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $128.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.
BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. BNCCORP had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter.
BNCCORP, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.
