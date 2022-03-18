Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Cut to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.
BOZTY stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $26.29.
Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.
