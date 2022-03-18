Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Boxlight updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Boxlight stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 17,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,519. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Boxlight by 4,449.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOXL shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

