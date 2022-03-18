Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Berenberg Bank

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Breedon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 115.25 ($1.50).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 85.80 ($1.12) on Monday. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.48). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

