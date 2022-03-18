Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.71% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
