Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.71% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.08.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.