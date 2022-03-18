Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.71% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
BBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About Brickell Biotech
Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
