Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.71% and a negative net margin of 9,770.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

BBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 152,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,479 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.