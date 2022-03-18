Bridge Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 13,775 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.04 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

