Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day moving average of $172.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $149.36 and a 1-year high of $184.18.

