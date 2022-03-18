Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $135.89 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 117.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

