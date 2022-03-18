Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) EVP Christopher S. Boerner Sells 29,532 Shares

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BMY opened at $70.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

