Brokerages Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

In related news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. acquired 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $19.74. 15,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,144. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

