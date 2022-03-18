Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). Noodles & Company reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.48 million, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

