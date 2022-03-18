Brokerages Anticipate Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.35. Pfizer posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,943,568. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $305.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $2,393,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Pfizer by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 88,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.