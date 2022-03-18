Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.16 Million

Analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) to report sales of $62.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.08 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $257.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $267.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.37 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $303.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $62,179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after acquiring an additional 423,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 418,168 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.