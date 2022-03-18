Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

