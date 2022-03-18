Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $62.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $62.90 million. Southside Bancshares posted sales of $62.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year sales of $259.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $257.30 million to $260.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $274.65 million, with estimates ranging from $273.90 million to $275.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

