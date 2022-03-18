Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) PT at $44.86

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,153,000 after purchasing an additional 252,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.