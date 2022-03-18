Brokerages Set Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target at $730.00

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $730.00.

Several brokerages have commented on IFJPY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.75) to GBX 730 ($9.49) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,184. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

