Brokerages Set MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Target Price at $68.33

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTYFF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

MTYFF stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

