Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Target Price at $543.96

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $428.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,463. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.01 and a 200 day moving average of $485.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

