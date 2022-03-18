Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target at $12.56

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 173,805 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 680.4% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 381,338 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $10.69. 30,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,246. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

