Brokers Offer Predictions for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GEAGF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.