Brokers Set Expectations for Lincoln National Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.20 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.13.

LNC stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $128,625,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.