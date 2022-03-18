Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.88. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 447,479 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.