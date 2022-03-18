Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,521.56

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,521.56 ($32.79) and traded as low as GBX 2,200 ($28.61). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,250 ($29.26), with a volume of 6,370 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,401.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,521.56. The company has a market capitalization of £364.30 million and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

