Bryan H. Hall Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LBTYA stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,615,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,738,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after purchasing an additional 788,938 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,526,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

