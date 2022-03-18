Bryan H. Hall Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LBTYA stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
