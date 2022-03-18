BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.