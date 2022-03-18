Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) shares rose 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 2,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $941.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of -1.54.
About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
