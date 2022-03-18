Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.38

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $6,822,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

