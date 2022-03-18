CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $746.23 Million

Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will report $746.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $691.25 million to $791.50 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CAE opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.22. CAE has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CAE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

