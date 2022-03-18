Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Trading Down 3.1%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.52 and last traded at $45.52. 878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -309.69 and a beta of -0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.41.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after acquiring an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,323,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $6,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.