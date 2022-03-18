Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Given a C$5.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$5.75 price target on Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

TSE:CFW opened at C$4.60 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of C$173.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.