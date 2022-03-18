Caliber Wealth Management LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,009. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

