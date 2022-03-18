Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Watsco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.63 and a 200-day moving average of $287.99. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.03 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

