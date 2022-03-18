Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.30. 38,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,253. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

