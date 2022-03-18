Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the company’s previous close.

JET2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.46) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.55) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.55) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,602.50 ($20.84).

Get Jet2 alerts:

Shares of LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.28) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,260.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.47. Jet2 has a 52 week low of GBX 912.40 ($11.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.