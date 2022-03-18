Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 275 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.21, for a total transaction of C$20,407.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,854,239 shares in the company, valued at C$137,603,076.19.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Stephen W. Laut sold 340 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$25,126.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.60, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.02, for a total transaction of C$380,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$329,861.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.18, for a total transaction of C$330,918.50.

On Thursday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total transaction of C$309,550.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$77.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The company has a market cap of C$90.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$35.83 and a 12 month high of C$79.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

